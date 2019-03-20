Pitso Mosimane’s team will host Al Ahly in the first leg quarter-final on the weekend of April 5/6, with the return leg in Egypt on April 12/13. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It arguably doesn’t get tougher than this – a Caf Champions League quarter-final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly. But that is the monumental task facing Mamelodi Sundowns, following the draw in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

Pitso Mosimane’s team will host Al Ahly in the first leg quarter-final on the weekend of April 5/6, with the return leg in Egypt on April 12/13.

Egyptian Emad Moteab and Cameroonian Patrick Mboma assisted with the draw on Wednesday, which saw Masandawana drawn in the second quarter-final.

This means that if they do manage to get past Al Ahly, they could come up against Horoya AC or Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

Current champions Esperance of Tunisia will face CS Constantine of Algeria in their last-eight clash.

The two other quarter-finals will see Horoya AC of Guinea, who knocked out Orlando Pirates at the weekend, take on Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, while Simba SC will face TP Mazembe.

There are no South African clubs in the Confederation Cup quarter-final line-up, which was also drawn on Wednesday.

Champions League Quarter-Finals

CS Constantine v Esperance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahly

Horoya AC v Wydad Casablanca

Simba SC v TP Mazembe

Here’s the Total CAF Champions League Knock-Out phase Draw, who’s going to lift the cup? #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/ckpNJ29crC — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 20, 2019

Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals

Nkana FC v CS Sfaxien

Etoile du Sahel v Al Hilal

Hassania Agadir v Zamalek

Gor Mahia v RS Berkane





