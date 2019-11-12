VAR was used for the first time at the African Cup of Nations. Photo: Victor R. Caivano/AP Photo

RABAT – Morocco is the first African Member Association to apply the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for their local competitions following the authorization from the International Football Association Board (IFAB). It was an historical moment in African domestic football when VAR technology was use for the first time on the African continent.

The Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) used the technology for the first time in the semifinal of Coupe du Trône (Moroccan version of the FA Cup) between Difaa Jadida and Ittihad Casablanca on last Saturday at Tangier Stadium.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) obtained the authorization of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Friday (8 November) to use the VAR technique. By this, Morocco has become the first country in Africa to use VAR in local competitions," the FRMF said in a statement.

The FRMF said the decision is a giant step for African football.