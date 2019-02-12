Denis Onyango is back between the posts for Kennedy Mweene. Photo: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has brought in Anele Ngcongca for Tuesday’s Caf Champions League showdown against ASEC Mimosas in Abidjan. Ngcongca has been reinstated to the starting line-up for the clash at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in place of Anthony Laffor from the XI that beat Black Leopards 3-0 last Wednesday.

In the team formation released on Sundowns’ Twitter page on Tuesday, Thapelo Morena is placed alongside striker Gaston Sirino upfront, with Lyle Lakay and Ngcongca as the fullbacks.

The attacking set-up sees captain Hlompho Kekana partnered by Tiyani Mabunda, Lebohang Maboe and Themba Zwane in midfield, with Wayne Arendse and Ricardo Nascimento in the heart of the defence in front of goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who is back between the posts for Kennedy Mweene.

Mosimane’s team are well rested after nearly a week’s break from action, so he will hope for a repeat of the 3-1 win over ASEC on February 1 to move them up to nine points in Group A, where Wydad Casablanca leads on goal difference.

Wydad will take on Lobi Stars in Morocco tonight (9pm).

Mamelodi Sundowns Team

Denis Onyango, Anele Ngcongca, Ricardo Nascimento, Wayne Arendse, Lyle Lakay, Hlompho Kekana (captain), Tiyani Mabunda, Lebohang Maboe, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, Gaston Sirino.

Substitutes: Kennedy Mweene, Tebogo Langerman, Andile Jali, Emiliano Tade, Phakamani Mahlambi, Rivaldo Coetzee, Anthony Laffor.

⚽STARTING 11⚽



Here is our confirmed Starting XI for our CAF Champions League clash against ASEC Mimosas#Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsMimosas #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/fsAd7BICrB — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 12, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook