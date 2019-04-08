Themba Zwane tries to retain possession against Ahmed Fathy of Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

You would think that after winning the quarter-final first leg 5-0, Mamelodi Sundowns will feel that they can get ready for the semi-finals. But this is the Caf Champions League, and they have to travel to Egypt to take on Al Ahly in Alexandria on Saturday night (6pm SA time kickoff).

Al Ahly have won the title on eight occasions, so no matter what the challenge, they will know what to do at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

And don’t forget those lasers that will ‘sparkle’ in the Sundowns players’ eyes…

It’s going to be a raucous atmosphere on Saturday night, which is why Themba Zwane is not yet thinking of the semi-finals.

Zwane scored the first goal at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend, but is wary of the desperation that the home team will have in the second leg.

“I think the second leg will be more mental than physical, as Al Ahly will be throwing everything they have at us,” the Bafana Bafana midfielder told the Sundowns website.

“What happened to them at Lucas Moripe was not something you see every day or what you would expect against the continent’s most successful club. Actually, you can say it was a shock to their system.

“I believe we should be a little bit more cautious, and I think it will be wise for us not to get too excited and get tricked into playing an open game, because I’m sure that’s exactly what they (Al Ahly) would want us to do.

“They have everything to lose and play for, so if we play on that, then they might just play right into our hands.”

Zwane believes the key to getting through to the last four is to keep Al Ahly at bay and play on the counter in Alexandria.

“We have done it before against Zamalek in the second leg and I believe we can do it again,” he said.

A 5 star performance ⭐ with a 5 nil score line 🖐 The Brazilians really turned on the magic yesterday at a sold out Lucas Moripe!



Mamelodi Sundowns 5:0 Al Ahly



⚽️ 13' Zwane

⚽️ 23' Arendse

⚽️ 46' Nascimento

⚽️ 61' Sirino

⚽️ 82' Mahlambi#Sundowns #DownsAhly #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/g0fMdINzYu — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 7, 2019

“The longer the game goes without them scoring, the better for us because they will start getting frustrated, and when that happens, mistakes will creep in their game and we can catch them on a break.

“No-one can precisely predict the exact game plan or how it will play out, but either way, Al Ahly will go all out attack.

“But with the speed and ball movement Sundowns possess, we might just catch them at the back earlier or later in the match.”





