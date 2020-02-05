JOHANNESBURG - The Hilton Pyramids Golf Hotel came to life in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday night when Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Al-Ahly in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.
The home crowd couldn’t hide their emotions, reacting loudly when the Brazilians’ name was drawn after that of the eight-time African champions. That noise was filled with nerves.
Sundowns have terrorised Egypt. They stunned Zamalek with a 3-0 win in the first leg of the 2016 Champions League before going on to lift the trophy in Alexandria.
Last season the Brazilians thumped Al-Ahly 5-0 in the first leg of the Champions League’s quarterfinals. They wrapped up the tie in Alexandria to advance to the semifinals where they were eliminated by Wydad Casablanca.
Ironically, if Sundowns and Wydad win their quarterfinals they will once again meet each other in the semifinals. The winner of the Al-Ahly vs Sundowns match will take on the winner of the Wydad vs Etoile du Sahel clash.