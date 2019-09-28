TS Galaxy head coach Daniel Malesela. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

ANTANANARIVO – TS Galaxy beat hosts CNaPS Sport 3-1 in a CAF Confederations Cup first round, second leg match at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar on Saturday afternoon. Going into the match with a 1-0 lead following the first leg encounter played in Nelspruit a fortnight ago, Samkelo Shangase broke the deadlock in the 19th minute to make the aggregate score 2-0.

Galaxy kept up the pressure with Sanele Barns scoring in the 56th and 90th minutes respectively.

The Madagascan club finally managed to breach the Galaxy defence in the 94th minute to make the final aggregate score 4-1.

The win has allowed Galaxy to advance to the final playoff round where the 16 first-round Confederations Cup winners will go into the draw against the 16 Champions League first-round losers.