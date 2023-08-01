Al Ahli haven’t paid Pitso Mosimane despite having same owner as Kylian Mbappe-chasing Al Hilal

Former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has not been paid what he is owed by Saudi club Al Ahli. Mosimane resigned from Al Ahli after helping them gain promotion to the Saudi Pro League, claiming he did not receive a salary for his last six months at the club.

Al Ahli are owned by by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, who coincidentally also own various other clubs including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, and Al Hilal, who recently submitted a world record bid for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. Al Hilal have offered Mbappe bucket-loads of money, while Al Nassr already pay Ronaldo a king’s ransom. Benzema’s salary is worth a reported £172m-a-year (R4 billion). “Everyone knows that Al Ahli will pay me the late dues,” Mosimane, who is now the head coach of Al Wahda from the United Arab Emitates, was quoted in the media.

“I have six months left. God willing, the club will take 1% of Benzema’s salary and pay me my dues,” he said. Saudi Arabian media report that among Mosimane’s performances clauses in his contract with Al Ahli was a bonus clause for getting the club back to the top flight. The club have recently completed the signing of Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Allan-Saint Maximin from Newcastle United, and Edouard Mendy from Chelsea.