’Alex Ferguson and I have grown very close,’ says Liverpool great Steven Gerrard

CAPE TOWN – Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he has grown very close to former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The two have become so close that they speak on the phone often, and Ferguson has even given the young Rangers boss some advice.

"I'll let you into a little secret: I've had a couple of conversations with him," Gerrard said according to Sky Sports.

"Since I retired we have parked our rivalry up and he gave me time on the phone to bounce a few things off him, a few questions to do with the management up here at Rangers.

"He was fantastic in those conversations. At some point moving forward I'd love the chance to sit down with him and have a coffee. He's agreed to that and that's fantastic from his point of view because he doesn't have to give me his time, especially being a rival. But I think that goes to show what type of man he is. He's not just the iconic manager we all know."

Ferguson, who grew up a Rangers fan, and played for the club during his playing career, has been equally impressed with the Englishman.

"Oh, he's done magnificent," Ferguson told The Guardian. "He really has, both on and off the field. A press interview can lose you your job in management.

"But Steven's press conferences are fantastic. He's cool, he's composed, he gives the right answers. He's really top because it's an art."

