Another attempt to stop SAFA Elective Congress fails after Limpopo power struggle

Cape Town — The final attempt to stop the South African Football Association’s (SAFA) Elective Congress on Saturday has failed after the Pretoria High Court struck the matter off the roll for a lack of urgency. SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the latest triumph in the courts is further confirmation that the members should not be dissuaded from looking forward to voting for leaders of their choice at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.

“As the Association, we are very happy after the latest decision in the courts, and we are looking forward to the Elective Congress on Saturday,” said Motlanthe. Ousted SAFA Vhembe Region leaders had approached the courts seeking postponement of Saturday’s Elective Congress elections while a dispute with their region was being resolved. The latest triumph for the Association comes just days after the Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs the Kannaland Local Football Association’s interdict to stop the Elective Congress last Friday. A few days earlier, the Pretoria High Court dismissed SAFA vice-president Ria Ledwaba’s own attempt to also stop Saturday’s Elective Congress.