Argentine footballers under house arrest over alleged rape of sports journalist

Three professional footballers in Argentina linked to the alleged rape of a sports journalist in a hotel room were placed under house arrest on Thursday. A judge ordered a 90-day house arrest for three of the four defendants, who all play for first-division club Velez Sarsfield. The fourth player was released on bail.

All four were also suspended from their team, which sits third in Argentina's top league and features Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone among its former players. The case arose after a 24-year-old sports journalist alleged she was raped after being invited by Uruguay international Sebastian Sosa to a hotel room in Tucuman, Argentina, on March 3, where she said the other three defendants were also waiting. She said she felt dizzy after having a few drinks, laid down on a bed, and was raped.

Prosecutor Eugenia Posse is looking to bring rape charges against players Braian Cufre and Jose Florentin, while Abiel Osorio is accused of sexual abuse. All three were held on house arrest. Sosa, who was granted $57,000 bail and banned from leaving the country for 90 days, is being charged as a secondary participant. The prosecution had asked for all four men to be placed in pre-trial detention to prevent interference in the investigation.

The players, who all testified in the hearing, could face prison sentences ranging from four to 20 years. Football club Velez Sarsfield, based in Buenos Aires, said it had suspended the four players and ordered an internal investigation.