Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungi heads back to parent club Amiens after Rangers loan ends

DURBAN – Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers announced the release of Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

“Zungu earned a total of 21 appearances for the Light Blues, often being a crucial figure in assisting Gerrard’s side see out tight matches to secure three points on numerous occasions this year,

His time at Rangers also saw him win a recall to the South Africa national team for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers in November,” noted the statement which was published on the Rangers official website.

Zungu helped Steven Gerrard’s side to win their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011. He is now set to return to parent club Amiens.

Meanwhile, Zungu has since been linked with a potential return to the PSL with Kaizer Chiefs ahead of next season according to South African media.

The Glamour Boys are expected to undergo a major squad overhaul ahead of the new season as they look to rebuild themselves into giants of South African football.

Chiefs finished eighth in the DSTV Premiership last season and also failed to challenge for the Nedbank Cup and MTN 8. They remain alive in the CAF Champions League where they are set to play against Wydad AC in the semi-final later this month.

A product of the now-defunct former South African Premiership side Dynamos, Zungu started his professional career with the University of Pretoria in 2012 before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013.

His journey in Europe started in 2016 when he left Downs to link up with Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

