Coach Thabo Senong' s Amajita will report for camp next Wednesday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Under-20 football squad has been named to attend a camp as part of extensive preparations for the Fifa World Cup Poland edition. Amajita will report for camp next Wednesday, just two days before they fly to Saudi Arabia ahead of their scheduled two friendly matches against their fellow World Cup participants.

Those two friendly matches will take place on April 22 and 25.

Amajita will also take on Uruguay (May 15) and Ukraine (May 18), who will also feature in this year’s global footballing event, before the tournament kicks off on the May 23 and ends on June 15 in Poland.

Thabo Senong, coach of South Africa Under-20 during a training session. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Coach Thabo Senong expressed his delight over the confirmed friendly matches, adding that they will give his charges the needed test to see how ready they are before the Under-20 World Cup tournament kicks off.

Amajita are in Group F alongside Argentina, Korea Republic and Portugal.

Senong names his World Cup preparation squad https://t.co/rLyhTE5rjY via @SAFA_net — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) April 11, 2019

Amajita squad for World Cup preparations:

Goalkeepers: Khulekani Kubeheka, Kopano Thuntsane

Defenders: Thabo Maloisane, Njabulo Blom, Thabo Maloisane, Njabulo Blom, Keenan Phillips, Nkanyiso Shinga, Fezile Gcaba, Malebogo Modise, Givemore Khupe, Keenan Abrahams.

Midfielders: Jess Donn, Siphesihle Mkhize, Tashreeq Matthews, Luvuyo Phewa, Duncan Adonis, Sphephelo Sithole, Promise Mkhuma, Leo Thethani, Solomon Kunyedi, Simphiwe Ncamane, Luke Le Roux, Khanya Leshabela

Forwards: Bayanda Shangase, Thabiso Monoyane, Jermaine George, Muzomuhle Khanyi.

