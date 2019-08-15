Stuart Baxter and Safa’s Russell Paul shake hands after Baxter resigned as Bafana coach. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The South African Football Association (Safa) are set to make a decision about Stuart Baxter’s replacement at the end of this month. Baxter, who lasted for only two years at the helm of Bafana Bafana, vacated his position as the national team coach two weeks ago and Molefi Ntseki was appointed as the interim coach.

Independent Media has learnt from a close source at Safa that the National Executive Sommittee (NEC) will meet at the end of the August to decide about the suitable replacement for Baxter.

“We haven’t decided about who should take over the coaching reigns. We met and we came to an agreement that the post should be advertised. We didn’t want to have any influence (on who gets appointed),” the source stated.

Baxter was on a five year contract before he handed in his resignation. Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy have emerged as early favourites to take over the hot seat. Mosimane already has the experience of what it is like to lead Bafana as he was fired as the national team coach back in 2012.

He has proven all and sundry wrong by spectacularly winning four domestic league trophies, a CAF Champions League crown and the CAF Super Cup with South Africa’s super club Mamelodi Sundowns. Hunt, on the other hand, has done it all on the domestic front but is yet to be given an opportunity at an international level.

“Benni is not ready. He is only two years in his coaching career. The Bafana job is huge but you can’t say no if he does apply,” said the source when asked about the possibility of McCarthy taking charge of the senior national side.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Safa have all the time in the world though, with Bafana’s next assignment in November where they will take on Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Russell Paul didn’t want to give out to much information when he was asked for a comment regarding the latest of the Bafana vacant post.

“The process for the search of the new national team is still on going. Nothing as changed and we will make an announcement in due course.” Paul stated.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook