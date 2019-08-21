Molefi Ntseki was named caretaker coach of Bafana Bafana following the resignation of Stuart Baxter. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will play Zambia at Nkoloma Stadium, in Lusaka, on September 7 in an international friendly match. SA Football Association acting CEO Russell Paul confirmed that the two countries had sealed the agreement regarding the upcoming friendly international match.

The match will be the first for Bafana Bafana following the departure of coach Stuart Baxter and will be interim coach Molefi Ntseki’s first game in charge.

The clash will be part of the preparations of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers which begin in November with the visit to the Black Stars of Ghana before hosting Sudan later in the month.

South Africa are in Group C together with Ghana, Sudan and the winner of the preliminary round encounter between Mauritius and Sao Tome e Principe.

The next Afcon is scheduled for Cameroon in 2021 and two teams from each group qualifies for the continent’s premier tournament.

