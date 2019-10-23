JOHANNESBURG – Captain Janine van Wyk says the international friendly match at the Kitakyushu Stadium, Fukuoka, against Japan in November, will be a big test for Banyana Banyana.
This will be South Africa’s first match since they were knocked out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers by Botswana on September 3.
Van Wyk is currently at her new home in Denmark where she has joined Fortuna Hjorring that plays in the elite division – the highest-level league competition for women’s football clubs in Danish football.
She says she is nearing the end of her recovery from the knee injury she sustained while playing for the national team in Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth in August.