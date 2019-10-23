Banyana Banyana braced for 'big test' in the friendly against Japan









Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk. Photo: John Walton/EMPICS SPORT JOHANNESBURG – Captain Janine van Wyk says the international friendly match at the Kitakyushu Stadium, Fukuoka, against Japan in November, will be a big test for Banyana Banyana. This will be South Africa’s first match since they were knocked out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers by Botswana on September 3. Van Wyk is currently at her new home in Denmark where she has joined Fortuna Hjorring that plays in the elite division – the highest-level league competition for women’s football clubs in Danish football. She says she is nearing the end of her recovery from the knee injury she sustained while playing for the national team in Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth in August.

In an interview with SAFA Media, Van Wyk was asked how things were going in Denmark.

“After a couple of weeks, I think I have settled in very well this side, although things can get lonely at times.

“As far as my recovery is going, I have been doing very well but it’s kind of frustrating at the moment because I can do 90 percent of everything that requires football actions: changing direction, lateral movements, jumping, and sprinting.”

On facing Japan Van Wyk said it was going to be fantastic playing an international friendly match against quality opponents but she added it was going to be a very tough encounter.

“They recently played Canada and beat them 5-0, so it is a huge task ahead of us.

“We haven’t been in camp for a while so that is a challenge in itself but everyone is going to be excited to come together and start preparing for the match. “

African News Agency (ANA)



