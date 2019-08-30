Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini made a couple of crucial saves against Botswana. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It would not have been the result that they wanted, but Banyana Banyana will be relieved that they didn’t concede a goal in a 0-0 draw with Botswana in a 2020 Olympic qualifier in Gaborone on Friday night. Banyana would’ve been huge favourites, considering that they qualified for the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, but they didn’t have things going their way in the first leg in Botswana.

Bambanani Mbane was handed her 50th Banyana cap by coach Desiree Ellis.

The Banyana Twitter account mentioned that the match was played in hot conditions at the National Stadium, and that the players needed water breaks at times during the match.

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini made a fine save from a header by Lesego Radiakanyo in the 15th minute.

The visitors suffered an injury blow when Robyn Moodaly went off in the 39th minute, and she was replaced by Busisiwe Ndimeni.

Dlamini again did well just before halftime as she parried a Botswana free kick away for a corner.

Mamello Makhabane had two opportunities to clinch a vital away goal for the South Africans in the last 15 minutes, but was unable to get the ball past Botswana goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija.

Ellis is sure to work on the Banyana finishing over the next few days ahead of the second leg on Tuesday, 3 September at Orlando Stadium (7pm kickoff).

IOL Sport

