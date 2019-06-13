Kaylin Swart will be the Banyana Banyana goalkeeper against China tonight. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana have been dealt a late blow ahead of their must-win Women’s World Cup clash against China tonight, with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini ruled out due to injury. Dlamini was injured in training, and failed a fitness test, which sees Kaylin Swart in goal against the Chinese (9pm SA time kickoff).

In three other changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Spain in the tournament opener, Sibulele Holweni replaces the suspended Nothando Vilakazi, who received two yellow cards against Spain, at left back.

The other new faces in the team are Bambanani Mbane and Mamello Makhabane, who take over from Linda Motlhalo and Amanda Mthandi.

Ode Fulutudilu is again the only striker, but of course, the likes of Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane will push forward from midfield on attack.

Banyana have to win to remain in the playoffs race, following Germany’s 1-0 win over Spain on Wednesday.

Banyana Banyana Team

Kaylin Swart, Lebohang Ramalepe, Sibulele Holweni, Janine van Wyk (captain), Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Kholosa Biyana, Mamello Makhabane, Refiloe Jane, Thembi Kgatlana, Ode Fulutudilu.

Substitutes: Mapaseka Mpuru, Karabo Dhlamini, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bongeka Gamede, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Rhoda Mulaudzi, Leandra Smeda, Amanda Mthandi, Linda Motlhalo.





IOL Sport