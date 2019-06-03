AMIENS – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has blamed everything from travel arrangements to the team making too many mistakes after they suffered a 7-2 defeat to Norway in Amiens, France, on Sunday, their final friendly match before the Women’s World Cup. South Africa start their World Cup campaign with another difficult assignment against Spain on Saturday in Le Havre.

Ellis said: "It was not a good day at the office. There were a few circumstance that led to that. A trip that should have taken 1.5 hours took way longer than that. We left at 5pm and got here at 8.45pm, and the game started at 9.15pm

"Everything was rushed and we had a short warm-up. But yet we could have still done better. Some of the goals we conceded were really poor.

The squad will now get back on the road heading to Le Havre for their first match in the @FIFAWWC where they take on Spain on 8 June

"We were very loose at times - not tracking or picking up players.

"We did score two really good goals and had a couple other opportunities as well. We need to look at ourselves, and minimising mistakes because tonight there were many.”

