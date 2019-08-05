Mamello Makhabane (second from right, front) received a special jersey after earning her 100th cap for Banyana Banyana against Madagascar on Monday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – Banyana Banyana beat Madagascar 3-0 to top the Group A standings at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Women’s Championships at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday. The South Africans, who are now set to face one of Zimbabwe or eSwatini in Thursday’s semi-final, made six changes to the starting line-up from the side that beat Malawi 3-1 on Friday.

Ode Fulutudilu put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute, before a tricky overhead kick from captain Refiloe Jane in the 38th minute had Banyana 2-0 up at halftime.

Midfielder Mamello Makhabane celebrated her 100th cap for her country by forcing home a deflected effort in the 76th minute.

The South Africans were far superior to the Madagascar team in all departments, and could have scored more.

However, coach Desiree Ellis used the opportunity to hand debut caps to Shange Sthembile and Priscilla Pesa.

African News Agency (ANA)