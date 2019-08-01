Delron Buckley: Stuart Baxter didn’t do it for us at Afcon. I would like to see someone fresh coming in. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Stuart Baxter is expected to vacate his position as the head coach of Bafana Bafana and former star Delron Buckley believes Benni McCarthy is the right man to take over. Buckley, who represented Bafana at two Fifa World Cups, feels the time is ripe for the all-time Bafana leading scorer to take over.

In an interview with Independent Media, Buckley said he would rather watch a First Division or a Premier League match than Baxter’s Bafana.

“Looking at the recently concluded Afcon, the only game that was fun to watch was against Egypt. Stuart Baxter didn’t do it for us at Afcon. I would like to see someone fresh coming in, maybe a young coach who will add some cream in Bafana,” said the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Baxter is scheduled to address the media tomorrow at 11am in Johannesburg where he is expected to announce his resignation. His marriage with Safa dates back to 2017.

Following Bafana’s quarter-final exit at Afcon, Baxter’s comments suggesting he was not begging to keep the Safa job, drew the ire of many supporters and some Safa House officials were equally displeased.

“We have good quality players that are playing abroad. They are capable of taking the national team to where it was before, but we are not playing according to our strengths,” said Buckley. “Benni can take us forward. He is very hungry. It has taken him two years of his coaching career to win a trophy.

He is an honest coach with integrity. I interviewed his players recently and you could tell that they want to work for him.

You want the coach that will motivate players.”

