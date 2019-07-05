Stuart Baxter is set to make changes for Bafana Bafana's game against Egypt. Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

CAIRO - Bafana Bafana will have to tame the dangerous Mo Salah if South Africa hopes to beat Egypt tomorrow and progress to the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations. Bafana face the Pharaohs in a last-16 match (kick-off 9pm) and they will need no reminding of what Salah is capable of on attack.

Salah curled in a spectacular 25-yard free kick past Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango to put Egypt on the course for a 2-0 win in the group stages.

It was Salah’s 41st goal for Egypt, and his second strike at Afcon 2019, continuing his rich vein of form this season. He top-scored for Liverpool with 22 goals in the recent English Premier League campaign.

Bafana Bafana camp is confident going into Saturday's clash with hosts Egypt at Cairo International Stadium.

The match kicks off at 21h00 pic.twitter.com/aZFVb9qaJH — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 5, 2019

Bafana lost two of their three group games, and their defence will be severely tested by Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Fortunately, Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been in excellent form with some tremendous saves.

However, Bafana need to score some goals, and fans will be hoping the likes of Percy Tau can find their range.

Egypt are clear favourites, but sometimes being the underdog in sport is not a bad place to be.

Sport Reporter