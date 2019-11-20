SA still have a chance to grab an Olympic place if they win their third place play-off match against Ghana on Friday. Photo: @Safa_net

CAIRO – Egypt crushed South Africa 3-0 in their Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in Cairo on Tuesday evening. The two finalists (Ivory Coast and Egypt) automatically qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but SA still have a chance to grab the last remaining spot if they win their third place play-off match against Ghana, in Cairo, on Friday.

Against Egypt, SA’s first chance at goal came in the opening minute when they were awarded a free kick just outside the box.

Teboho Mokoena stepped up to take it, but missed the near top corner by a fraction.

Egypt had a few chances of their own too, however, also lacked a finishing touch to bury them in the opening stanza.