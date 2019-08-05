“There’s got to be a reason why it happened (that Stuart Baxter resigned). Our football is maybe struggling. I don’t know the ins and outs,” said Gavin Hunt. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Gavin Hunt has achieved everything on the domestic front. The only missing piece on his CV is the Bafana Bafana job that has eluded him for years.

Is Hunt going to finally get the Bafana gig?

For him, it doesn’t matter, but the masses believe that he is the right man to lead the national team with all of his experience.

“It doesn’t matter, I don’t get involved in that. I don’t know whether it is the right forum for that now.

“I’ve supported whatever they have done from day one, you know, going to all the coaches they’ve had from day one as a player and as a coach. They make the decision,” Hunt answered when he was asked about the vacant Bafana job.

Stuart Baxter vacated his position as head coach of Bafana in Johannesburg on Friday.

“I’ve had more interviews at Safa than anybody. Obviously, I’ve done something wrong,” Hunt chuckled as he addressed the media after his Wits team swept past AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday in their opening PSL encounter.

After leading SuperSport United to a hat trick of league titles, Hunt was the front-runner to replace Carlos Alberto Parreira, but Pitso Mosimane won that race.

“There’s got to be a reason why it happened (that Baxter resigned). I haven’t spoken to Stuart. Our football is maybe struggling. I don’t know the ins and outs.

“Obviously, we saw the team. Everybody wants the national team to do well. But it is not for me to comment on that,” Hunt said.

"It was my personal decision," Baxter pic.twitter.com/Y5VtFMxD56 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 2, 2019

Hunt has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in a glittering coaching career, which has seen him win four league titles, the Absa Cup, Telkom Knockout and MTN8.

Hunt is set to compete with Benni McCarthy for the Bafana job.

McCarthy is not proven at continental level as coach, while Hunt has been around for a while.

The Cape Town City coach is in his third year as a head coach, while Hunt has been around for two decades.

Asked if he would prefer a local or foreign coach in charge of Bafana, Hunt replied with a smile: “As long as they pay what Parreira earned.”

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





The Mercury

Like IOL Sport on Facebook