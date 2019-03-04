Mamello Makhabane celebrates scoring a goal for Banyana Banyana against Czech Republic on Monday with Refiloe Jane. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

LARNACA, Cyprus – Banyana Banyana squandered an early lead to lose 2-1 to the Czech Republic in their Cyprus Women’s Cup match in Larnaca on Monday. The South African side went ahead in the 17th minute as Linda Motlhalo crossed for Mamello Makhabane, who made no mistake to slot the ball home and take a 1-0 lead.

Before the break, the Czech Republic were reduced to 10 players when Jarchovska Andre was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Refiloe Jane.

The second half was completely different affair for Banyana, with a heavy downpour at the restart.

This gave the Czech Republic the upper hand as they thrived in wet conditions, with South Africa struggling.

On the hour mark, the Europeans could have scored when goalkeeper Andile Dlamini failed to control a back pass, but danger was averted.

With SA heading for victory, Czech Republic levelled matters in the 81st minute, and eight minutes later, they had their second to condemn Banyana to a heartbreaking defeat.

African News Agency (ANA)