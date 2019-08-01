Banyana Banyana's Refiloe Jane. Photo: safa.net

PORT ELIZABETH – Despite her side’s spectacular 17-0 winning scoreline against Comoros, Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane said her team did not approach their opening Cosafa Women’s Cup match on Wednesday in Port Elizabeth any differently. “We didn’t underestimate our opponents. We didn’t know what to expect from them since we played them in 2014, and we just kept doing what we normally do in training sessions before the game and focus on ourselves,” said Jane who scored four goals, and was among eight different scorers for the hosts on the day.

“I didn’t expect to score so many goals, but it also showed how we were playing for one another.”

Jane, wore the armband in the absence of captain Janine van Wyk who was on the bench.

Banyana scored three goals more than they did in 2014 in the first meeting of the two nations.

“Sometimes when we get into those goalscoring positions we don’t score, but not today. It was important to start the tournament with a win, as it helps with our confidence going into the next match.

“It showed today we were playing for one another - if we couldn’t score the goal we passed to a teammate who was in a better position and it showed that we had eight different goal-scorers.”

Banyana play next Madagscar in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)



