Jordaan wants Bonagni Zungu, Molefi Ntseki to smoke Bafana peace pipe

DURBAN - France-based midfielder Bongani Zungu is set to meet with Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and Safa after his “unruly” behaviour on social media towards the national team. Zungu was left out of the squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which were postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak. The 27-year-old was incensed by Ntseki’s decision to snub him. He took to social media to express his dejection, posting a laughing emoji on Twitter, and he continued by stating how disappointed he was about his omission from the squad. Safa president Danny Jordaan has indicated that they are doing their best to mend the relationship between Zungu and Ntseki. “I phoned him (Zungu) and I spoke to him again on Saturday and he told me that his team (French club Amiens) has been relegated and he is trying to go somewhere else and he wants to get back to the country now,” Jordaan said.

“He requested that we speak to the government so that he and Lebogang Phiri (who plays for French Ligue 2 club En Avant Guingamp) can get back. Because of the lockdown, there are no international flights. It is something that we will work on when he arrives.

“We have time under lockdown. I don’t want to tell you what he said but, of course, he did apologise and we will deal with the matter when he is back.”

Zungu is in the prime of his career. He has become one of the most important assets for the senior national team. He performed with distinction at last year’s Afcon in Egypt while in the colours of Bafana. But his behaviour and attitude after he was left out of the team did not sit well with Ntseki.

“Sometimes players can’t deal with the disappointment once they get dropped and he clearly didn’t expect to be dropped. I don’t want to repeat the conversation and I asked him why. I did give the feedback to the coach,” Jordaan added.

In the past the national team banned players like Thulani Serero, May Mahlangu and Kamohelo Mokotjo after showing disrespect towards Bafana coaches. It remains to be seen what steps Safa will take against Zungu.

“It is in our interest to keep harmony in the squad. We will wait until Bongani comes home. He wants to come home. When he comes back, we will get Ntseki on board and we will deal with the matter,” Jordaan said.



