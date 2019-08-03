SAFA have announced that Molefi Ntseki will be in charge of Bafana Bafana on a temporary basis while they search for Stuart Baxter's replacement. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Assistant coach Molefi Ntseki has been appointed as Bafana Bafana interim coach following Stuart Baxter’s resignation on Friday. Baxter announced at a press conference he was stepping down from his role in charge of senior the national after a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign where Bafana were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

In a statement, Safa said: “Given ha Ntseki has been with Bafana Bafana for quite a while now, it was felt that in the interest of continuity, and given the upcoming fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by coach Baxter.

“Ntseki, the current u17 head coach, is an entrenched student of Safa’s vision 2022, having (been involved) with all the national teams as well over the past few years, from the u20 men, as well as Banyana Banyana and the u17 women’s teams,” the statement continued.

The national body concluded that they have appointed a task team as the search for a permanent replacement for Baxter continues.

“While it’s out intention to use out best endeavours to resolve the Bafana Bafana head coach matter by the end of the month, it is to be understood that with these matters, it involves complex negotiations with the potential replacement, and therefore not always possible to resolve such matters in a short space of time,” Safa said.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane and Bidvest Wits supremo Gavin Hunt are among the early favourites to be named as Baxter’s successor.

