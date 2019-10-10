JOHANNESBURG – Molefi Ntseki has to mark the beginning of his tenure as Bafana Bafana coach with victory at the weekend.
It is the best way for him to send a warning to any future opposition that South Africa’s senior national team is not led by a ‘cheap option’ as some have opined. Instead, he should make them aware that there is an astute technical brain, a student of the game and a master tactician occupying the Bafana hotseat.
Sunday’s Nelson Mandela Challenge clash with Mali in Port Elizabeth provides the former Under-17 national team coach with a great platform to set the ball rolling on what should be a tenure to help bring an end to our reliance on overseas coaches who are often here for a quick buck and not necessarily to help develop our game.
Granted it is but a friendly game. Yet there has been a precedent set when it comes to the Mandela Challenge that our teams go all out for the win.
Yes there have been defeats with the likes of Brazil, the Netherlands and the US having gotten the better of Bafana in this tie initially played as a way to celebrate the inauguration of our first black president, the late Nelson Mandela.