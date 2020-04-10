PART 4: Top 50 Bafana Bafana players

CAPE TOWN – Today we bring you part 4 of our daily series where we rank the top 50 players to play for Bafana Bafana. All the players that come in at 20 to 11 played in at least one World Cup, with three featuring in two of South Africa’s three appearances at the global showpiece. We have South Africa’s only centurion, as well as the only skipper to lift a trophy at international level as the top 50 starts to take shape. While it was difficult deciding which players came in between 50 and 21, the top 20 become easier to put together as the players’ achievements are there for everyone to see. Starting with Bernard Parker at number 20, these are players that make up the first half of the top 20 of Bafana Bafana’s greatest ever players.

20. Bernard Parker (73 caps)

While Bafana Bafana have not been very successful during his time with them, Bernard Parker has been very reliable, playing either up front as a striker, or as an attacking midfielder. He famously scored against New Zealand at the 2009 Confederation’s Cup in Bafana’s only win in the tournament, and also netted the only goal in a 1-0 win against then world champions Spain in 2013. His 23 international goals places him fourth on the list of top goalscorers for South Africa, while his 73 caps make him the seventh most capped.

19. MacBeth Sibaya (58 caps)

MacBeth Sibaya, who spent most of his career with Rubin Kazan in Russia, was a solid midfielder who played in what arguably was South Africa’s best team in 2002. He formed a formidable partnership with Thabo Mngomeni, and the two dreadlocked stars tormented opponents for a good number of years. Sibaya is part of a small band of South African footballers to feature in two World Cups as he was part of the squad in 2002 and 2010.

18. Helman Mkhalele (66 caps)

Affectionately known as the Midnight Express, Helman Mkhalele was a dangerous left winger who played for the national team in their most successful era between 1994 and 2001. The Newcastle-born winger made a name for himself at Orlando Pirates, winning the CAF Champions League in 1995 before moving to Turkey were he spent a number of years at various clubs. He scored eight times for Bafana Bafana, but his most famous goal came in a famous 2-1 lost against world champions Brazil in 1997.

17. Neil Tovey (52 caps)

Currently the only Bafana Bafana captain to lift a trophy at international level, Neil Tovey was involved from the beginning in 1992. While it was his strong leadership abilities that kept him in the side, he was no passenger. He was a reliable centre back who could marshall his troops and build the game from defence.

16. Itumeleng Khune (89 caps)

The third most capped Bafana Bafana player, Itumeleng Khune has been a mainstay in the national team when fit. Since making his international debut two months before is 21st birthday, he’s represented the side with distinction. His goalkeeping traits are well known. He is a good shotstopper, can deal with high balls well, and his distribution was praised by the likes of Pepe Reina. He was infamously shown a red card during Bafana’s game against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup, becoming only the second goalkeeper to be sent off in a World Cup game after Italy’s Gianluca Pagliuca.

15. Aaron Mokoena (107 caps)

After making his international debut as an 18-year-old in 1999, Aaron Mokoena went on to play over 100 times for Bafana Bafana, and is currently the only player to do so. The hard man’s nickname was “Mbazo”, which was self explanatory as he used to chop down his opponents, often with tackles that got him into trouble. He spent seven years in the English Premier League playing for Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth. He is also one of only two South Africans to captain a Premier League club.

14. Katlego Mphela (53 caps)

Most South African football fans can remember where they were when Katlego “Killer” Mphela beat Iker Casillas from distance during the 2009 Confederations Cup clash in Rustenburg. That goal enhanced Mphela’s reputation as Casillas was in his prime, and regarded one of the best goalkeepers in world football. Mphela scored twice in that game as the then European champions won 3-2 in extra-time. He famously also scored the second goal against France at the 2010 World Cup, and his tally of 23 goals places him behind only Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett as the national team’s tp goalscorers.

13. Mark Fish (62 caps)

The big Fish comes in at number 13. A reliable centre back who was also impressive with the ball at his feet, Mark Fish was a crowd favourite wherever he played. “Feeeeeesh!” would often be heard coming from the stands whenever he touched the ball or made a crucial tackle. He won the 1995 CAF Champions League with Orlando Pirates, and was part of the Bafana side that won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil the following year.

12. Phil Masinga (58 caps)

The late Philemon Masinga scored arguarbly the most famous goal in th history of South African football. His strike against the Republic of Congo in 1997 booked Bafana Bafana’s place at the 1998 World Cup. He was a member of the Afcon winning side in 1996, and the one that finished runners up to Egypt in 1998. The legendary Masinga lost his battle against cancer in January of last year.

11. Andre Arendse (67 caps)

Andre Arendse was in his late 20s when he made his international debut in 1995, but that didn’t stop him from making the number one jersey his own for the next nine years, beating out Brian Baloyi, Hans Vonk and Steve Crowley to the job. His presence in goal was a calming influence which allowed the defence to play their natural game. His role in 1996, and invlovement in two World Cups and four Africa Cup of Nations campaigns make him arguarbly the best goalkeeper this country has ever had.



