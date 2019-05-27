Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture credit: safa.net

ROUEN – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her players are “so excited that their dream is coming true” as they prepare for the Fifa Women's World Cup with South Africa's first match against Spain on June 8 in Le Havre. The squad is in Rouen, in the North of France, and will face another World Cup rival Norway on Sunday in Amiens – the final preparation match.

“When I look at the group they’re very excited. They realise the moment has arrived and that their dream is finally coming true,” said Ellis. “This group is very competitive as they know what’s at stake. It’s their time to shine.”

But Ellis admitted that the team were more anxious than nervous as the countdown begins

“We’re new at the World Cup. We’re going out there to show why we deserve to be here. Nerves might take over on the day of the game so we will have to manage that extra energy.

“We have a special group of players and we’re confident in each other. Confidence builds trust which creates teamwork.”

On facing Norway she said: “They’re a very physical side. We haven’t played a side like them for a while. We want to focus on rotating the ball and not giving possession away and minimising our mistakes.

“We also have to have a little bit more patience, and work on scoring goals in counter-attacking situations.”

African News Agency (ANA)



