DURBAN – South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has lashed out at those who have criticised the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach.
“What’s wrong with you (people)?” a clearly incensed Jordaan asked during an interview with Independent Media. “Every time we appoint a white coach, you (people) are quiet. Every time we appoint a black coach, you (people) come with the notion of a cheap coach.”
Jordaan was right in his assessment, given that certain sections of the public and the media almost always conclude that a black local coach is given the job because the association cannot afford an international, mainly European coach, they were targeting.
Before Ntseki, the likes of Shakes Mashaba and to some extent Pitso Mosimane had been declared ‘cheap options’, with Safa having been after the likes of the late Bruno Metsu, Carlos Quieroz, Hugo Broos and Herve Renard, but reportedly struggling to lure them due to their asking price.
Jordaan, though, finds it offensive that black coaches are automatically declared ‘cheap options’.