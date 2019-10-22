Safa boss Jordaan gives Ntseki his backing









Safa President Danny Jordaan is angry that Molefi Ntseki is seen as a ‘cheap option’ for the Bafana Bafana head coach position. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix DURBAN – South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has lashed out at those who have criticised the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach. “What’s wrong with you (people)?” a clearly incensed Jordaan asked during an interview with Independent Media. “Every time we appoint a white coach, you (people) are quiet. Every time we appoint a black coach, you (people) come with the notion of a cheap coach.” Jordaan was right in his assessment, given that certain sections of the public and the media almost always conclude that a black local coach is given the job because the association cannot afford an international, mainly European coach, they were targeting. Before Ntseki, the likes of Shakes Mashaba and to some extent Pitso Mosimane had been declared ‘cheap options’, with Safa having been after the likes of the late Bruno Metsu, Carlos Quieroz, Hugo Broos and Herve Renard, but reportedly struggling to lure them due to their asking price. Jordaan, though, finds it offensive that black coaches are automatically declared ‘cheap options’.

“Do you know that Shakes Mashaba earned more than Gordon Igesund (as Bafana Bafana coach), but he had to contend with what was said about him (cheap coach)?”

“Who gives you (people) these ideas. No! No, we must not insult these black coaches. Why didn’t you say that cricket coach (Enoch Nkwe) is a cheap coach? Do you know how much he earns? Or whether the coach before him (Ottis Gibson) earned more?” he added.

Granted, Ntseki was not a prominent name before he took over the reins following Stuart Baxter’s resignation after the Africa Cup of Nations a few months ago.

But the discerning football fan would have known that the new coach had been around the Safa coaching block for a long time.

After all, the man was responsible for South Africa’s maiden participation at the Under-17 World Cup, having coached the juniors to qualification for the global showpiece. He served as an assistant coach to Serame Letsoaka in 2009 when the Under-20 national team reached the last 16 of the World Cup. Over the years he served as assistant Bafana coach to Mashaba, Owen da Gama and Baxter.

Those doubters who called him a “cheap option” would have been left with egg on their faces a fortnight ago when Ntseki marked the start of his tenure as Bafana coach with that 2-1 Mandela Challenge victory over Mali in Port Elizabeth.

He will no doubt be looking to build from that foundation next month when Bafana begin their Afcon qualifiers with back-to-back clashes against Ghana and Sudan.

Safa boss Danny Jordaan finds it offensive that black coaches, like Molefi Ntseki (pictured) are automatically declared ‘cheap options’. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“Why is there an obsession that when there’s a South African coach and he is black he must be humiliated and insulted? Don’t ask me to be part of it,” Jordaan shouted.

Most will be hoping that the Safa president backs Ntseki to the hilt and does not leave him in the lurch like they did with Baxter - if the former coach’s claims during his resignation are to be believed.

