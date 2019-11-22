A week ago, Bafana began their journey to the 2021 Cameroon continental finals away in north Africa, where they returned with their tails between their legs as they were defeated by Ghana in front of a sold-out crowd.
However, the revenge baton has since been handed to the SA junior team, who’ll have a last throw of the dice in their bid to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games via their third place play-off against the Young Black Stars at Cairo International Stadium this evening (6pm kick-off).
The South Africa Under-23s began their Olympics qualifiers on a mild note, drawing 1-1 with neighbours Zambia a fortnight ago.
They’d soon bounce back as they defeated Ivory Coast 1-0, before drawing with defending champions Nigeria in the last round of the Group B matches.