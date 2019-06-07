Desiree Ellis: It's time for Banyana to shine! Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

LE HAVRE - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the time has come for the team to shine ahead of their Women's World Cup opener against Spain at the Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France, on Saturday (start 6pm). Ellis says it's been two years of hard work to reach this point and now it's time to perform.

“Let’s not talk about the last friendly match (the 7-2 defeat to Norway). We sat down afterwards and had a look at where we went wrong and now we’re moving forward.

“We have a plan, and during training, we make sure the players understand that.

“We are analysing Spain and they’re doing the same. They had their people at the Norway match, but we’re better than what we showed in that match."

“Yes it’s our first World Cup and it’s a difficult group. If each person understands their roles, we can get off to a good start.

“I’m excited about the team and the players. It’s their time to shine on the big stage.

“The whole of South Africa will be watching, the President (of SA) will be watching because that’s how loved this team is.

“It’s upon us now and we have to deliver although it might be a couple of levels up from Afcon. It’s going to take a huge effort to start the World Cup well.

“When the World Cup is over, we want people to remember South Africa.”

