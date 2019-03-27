Jamie Webber in action for South Africa under-23 against Angola at Bidvest Milpark Stadium on Tuesday night. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Olympic dream lives on following this victory for the national Under-23 side at Bidvest Stadium last night. In a year that has seen the majority of South Africa’s national teams qualify for major tournaments, the national U23 side did their best to edge closer to adding their name to that list.

David Notoane and his team are now a two-legged fixture away from booking their place at the Caf eight-nation Championships, which will serve as a qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020.

Though the hard work was already done in the first leg away in Angola, which they won 3-1, the South Africans did not sit back and try to defend their big lead.

Instead, they played like every host should and dictated terms, making Angola feel a long way from home.

Luther Singh was the main man as he took the game by the scruff of its neck, the star who has been capped by Bafana Bafana showing his class.

He had a chance to score early on but his shot went straight into the Angola goalkeeper’s hands.

It took the U23’s just 10 minutes to open the scoring via Jamie Webber’s incredible piledriver which even the best of goalkeepers would have struggled to keep out.

Singh had another chance on 19 minutes but the Angola No 1 denied him. But he then finally got the goal on the cusp of injury time in the second half to make it 3-0 and 6-1 on aggregate. Before his strike, Teboho Mokoena made it 2-0, 10 minutes from time.

