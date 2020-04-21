WATCH: Thabo Moloi, Cassper Nyovest crash out of eNations Stay and Play Cup

Team eBafana Bafana have crashed out of Fifa’s inaugural eNations Stay and Play Cup after suffering defeat against Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Day 2 of the competition.

The South Africans were hammered 8-1 against the Saudis, with gamer Thabo Moloi going down 3-1 in his match, while rapper Cassper Nyovest was thumped 5-0.

eBafana Bafana then lost 6-4 in their match against Qatar, with Moloi and Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo struggling against top-class opposition.

South Africa could only get three points in their group. Saudi Arabia qualified on top with nine points and will play Israel in the quarter finals on Friday.

The Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup is designed to encourage players and fans to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa was one of the countries invited by the world governing body to participate. This is also done to support World Health Organisation (WHO) in their fight against the corona virus.