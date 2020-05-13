WATCH: Tribute to Bafana birthday boy Percy Tau

TODAY marks soccer star Percy Tau’s 25th birthday.

Tau who is currently on the books of Belgian club Club Brugge on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion is widely regarded as being the most gifted South African attacking player currently playing.

The 24-times capped Bafana Bafana player earned himself a move to English club Brighton in 2018 after spearheading Mamelodi Sundowns to Absa Premiership glory during the 2017-18 season and winning the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award, PSL Footballer of the year award and PSL Players' Player of the season during the same campaign.

Tau spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise in the Proximus League. Though the club missed out on promotion, he was their star as he won the Proximus League Player of the Season award and was also named in the Proximus League Team of the Season.