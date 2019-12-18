DURBAN - Tebogo Langerman still has a burning desire to don the Bafana Bafana jersey and doesn’t understand why he is being ignored for the national team despite his consistency for Mamelodi Sundowns over the last couple of years.
Langerman is one of the most consistent performers for the Brazilians and has made the left-back position his own.
It is for that reason that he is puzzled as to why he is snubbed by the national team selectors.
“I’m available for Bafana Bafana. I can play for Bafana Bafana any time. Whenever I get a call-up, I’ll honour it. I don’t know why I’m not there,” Langerman said.
Stuart Baxter preferred Sifiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits as his left-back during his reign as Bafana coach. He had Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela as his second choice for the position. New Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has also continued with the same duo since taking over from the Englishman he had assisted.