Tebogo Langerman is one of the most consistent performers for the Brazilians. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix DURBAN - Tebogo Langerman still has a burning desire to don the Bafana Bafana jersey and doesn’t understand why he is being ignored for the national team despite his consistency for Mamelodi Sundowns over the last couple of years. Langerman is one of the most consistent performers for the Brazilians and has made the left-back position his own. It is for that reason that he is puzzled as to why he is snubbed by the national team selectors. “I’m available for Bafana Bafana. I can play for Bafana Bafana any time. Whenever I get a call-up, I’ll honour it. I don’t know why I’m not there,” Langerman said. Stuart Baxter preferred Sifiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits as his left-back during his reign as Bafana coach. He had Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela as his second choice for the position. New Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has also continued with the same duo since taking over from the Englishman he had assisted.

“It does (hurt me that I’m not in the Bafana team) sometimes. I still feel I can give more for my country,” he added.

Langerman has just five Bafana caps under his belt. But at the age of 33, he is still going strong and is one of the fittest players at Sundowns.

“Obviously, I’m not that worried because my job is safe here at Sundowns which is my club. Bafana comes once or twice a year. I will continue to work hard and if an opportunity presents itself for me to get back to Bafana, I’ll definitely honour the call-up. I don’t have any problem (I want to play for my country),” Langerman explained.

Langerman is winning trophies galore with Sundowns and added the Telkom Knockout one to the collection when they beat Maritzburg United at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.

Langerman has already won four league titles with Sundowns plus the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup.

“I work very hard and I run more than anyone in the team. I think, it is only Thapelo Morena who runs more than I do. I make sure that I take care of myself. For me, it is always about the team. I work for the team. I love my job and I make sure that I do the right things so that I can be here as long as I can,” Langerman stated.

The veteran wingback is competing with Lyle Lakay at left-back position.

“Lyle Lakay is pushing me. Whenever he plays the team does well. Whenever I play the team also wins. So, it is a good and healthy competition and that can only be good for the club.”





