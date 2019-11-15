Gareth Bale has risked deepening the rift between himself and his club by declaring he prefers playing for Wales than for Real Madrid ahead of his country's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier away to Azerbaijan on Saturday.
Bale has not featured for Real since a 4-2 win over Granada on Oct. 5 after injuring himself in Wales' last game against Croatia, with coach Zinedine Zidane declaring last Friday that the forward was not fit enough to play for his club.
“I definitely have a bit more excitement playing for Wales. With Wales, I'm speaking my own language and feeling more comfortable,” Bale told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game in Baku.
“I've been with most of the players, especially the older ones, since we were in the Under-17s. It's like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday.
“But it still doesn't change what I give on the pitch. I always give 100% wherever I am, and that's what I always strive to do.”