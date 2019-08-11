Tiisetso Makhubela celebrates after what was to the only goal of the game which saw Banyana retain the Cosafa Cup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – Banyana Banyana beat Zambia 1-0 in the final of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Women's Championship at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon. Tiisetso Makhubela's 22nd minute strike was the difference between the two sides, although Banyana had a superb chance as early as the sixth minute, but Busisiwe Ndimeni blasted her effort over the Zambian crossbar.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis brought on Ode Fulutudilu for Amanda Mthandi in the closing stages and moments later, Fulultudilu came close to doubling the South African lead with her strike on goal going a fraction wide.

Zambia kept pressing the Banyana midfield back in the latter stages of the game as they made every effort to find the equaliser, but South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and her defence were up to the task.

This was the sixth time that Banyana have lifted the Cosafa trophy, as well as having been their third consecutive victorious appearance in the showpiece final.

The title decider was also new ground for the Zambians as they made their debut in the final.