Banyana Banyana managed to get a good win over Malawi. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – Banyana Banyana scored twice late in the second half to beat Malawi 3-1 in a Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup Group A match at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday afternoon. Desiree Ellis made five changes to the Banyana starting line-up following their 17-0 thrashing of Comoros on Wednesday, with regular skipper Janine van Wyk, Robin Moodaly, Hilda Magaia, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa and Kaylin Swart named in the starting XI.

However, the hosts got off to a shaky start as they found themselves a goal down after just four minutes.

Things could have been worse when the crossbar kept the Malawians out two minutes later with goalkeeper Swart well beaten.

The South Africans managed to equalise in the 36th minute with Lebogang Ramalepe scoring at the far post.

Banyana paid a heavy price with experienced skipper Van Wyk not coming out for second half action due to a knee injury, with another veteran, Noko Matlou taking her place.

With 25 minutes of the match remaining, Noxolo Cesane replaced Magaia. Cesane put Banyana ahead three minutes later.

Busisiwe Ndlimeni was unlucky to have her strike on goal kept out in the 75th minute, with Banyana having almost all of the possession.

Amanda Mthandi, who scored three goals against Comoros, sealed the match in the 84th minute to allow Banyana to retain their unbeaten record in the tournament.

The South Africans will face Madagascar in their final group match on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)