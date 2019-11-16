FILE - Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk. Photo: John Walton/EMPICS SPORT

CAIRO - Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has been named as the official Dana Cup ambassador. The Dana Cup - local women’s football tournament - has made an agreement with Van Wyk and her football academy, the JVW Girls Football Development in South Africa.

JVW have participated in the Dana Cup in 2016, 2018 and 2019. This year, Van Wyk came straight from the Women’s World Cup in France, to coach JVW during the Dana Cup 2019.

Van Wyk has just recently signed a contract to play for Fortuna Hjørring in the Danish League, so it was an obvious choice to take her on as an official ambassador for the Dana Cup in South Africa and worldwide.

The 32-year-old has played for Houston Dash in the USA, and was the first SA player signed to that league. She holds the record as the most capped SA football player with 170 caps.