Refiloe Jane is one of the players that that has kept her place in the squad. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – Banyana Banyana have announced their starting XI for the opening match of the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship against Comoros in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday (15h30). Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made three changes to the team that faced Germany in the last fixture of South Africa’s 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign.

Defenders Bambanani Mbane and Tiisetso Makhubela have been selected in central defence ahead of captain Janine van Wyk and Noko Matlou, while Bongeka Gamede will get her first start in a Banyana jersey at left-back.

Gamede takes the place of Nothando Vilakazi, who was not called up due to club commitments.

Andile Dlamini keeps her place in goals, and so does Lebohang Ramalepe at right-back.

The midfield is unchanged from the clash against Germany, with Mamello Makhabane alongside Kholosa Biyana, Refiloe Jane and Busisiwe Ndimeni.

Amanda Mthandi and Ode Fulutudilu lead the attack.

Jane will captain the side.

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two nations, with South Africa winning the first match 13-0 five years ago.

Banyana Banyana team:

Andile Dlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede, Kholosa Biyana, Mamello Makhabane, Refiloe Jane (c), Amanda Mthandi, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Ode Fulutudilu

Subs: Kaylin Swart, Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Noxolo Cesane, Robyn Moodaly, Hildah Magaia, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa, Priscilla Pesa, Shange Sthembile

African News Agency (ANA)