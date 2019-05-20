Jermaine Seoposenwe is hoping she can continue scoring for Banyana at the World Cup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

ŠIAULIAI – After being sidelined for a few weeks due to an injury, Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe came back strong, scoring for her new club, FC Gintra Universitetas in Lithuania, with a goal on debut last week. They beat Dynamo Riga 6-0 with the South African international opening the scoring just five minutes into the match.

Seoposenwe, who is 25, and compatriot Nothando Vilakazi, featured for 83 minutes before being taken off. The duo has been in the European country since April after signing for FC Grintra.

Vilakazi has had a great start at her new home, with three goals in five games.

Seoposenwe missed four matches as she was still recovering, but made a comeback in Banyana Banyana colours when she faced world champions, and the No 1-ranked nation in women’s football, the USA, in California earlier this month.

This international friendly, which South Africa lost 3-0, was used to prepare both countries for the Women’s World Cup in France next month.

Seoposenwe will be hoping the goal-scoring continues after she was included in the final squad of 23 players that will represent the country at their maiden World Cup.

For the Cape Town-born player, this is not new territory. This will be her second World Cup tournament as she played in the 2010 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago together with goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who has also been named in the France-bound squad.

Banyana Banyana assemble for camp on Wednesday in Johannesburg and depart for France the next day.

