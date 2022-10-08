Australia thump Banyana 4-1 in international friendly

Johannesburg - The South African Women's team were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Australia Ladies at the Kingsmeadow Sports Ground, in London, on Saturday. The Matildas settled quicker into the game and showed immediate dominance, as they took the lead in the opening five minutes through midfielder Courtnee Vine.

The Australians set up a pressing trap and executed it to perfection, capitalising off sloppy Banyana play and Vibe finishing off from close range. Banyana looked like a nervous wreck from the start, the opposite of the confidence and arrogant behaviour witnessed during their Wafcon triumph a few months ago. With the African champions finding it hard to settle, the Australians extended their lead as Vine bagged her brace in the 23rd minute.

The tricky winger again showed her quality as she punished Banyana once more, displaying the gulf in quality between the two sides and further extending the lead to 2-0. All of Banyana's weaknesses were laid bare as veteran defender Clare Polkinghorne found the back of the net for the third time, leaping highest and heading past a helpless Regiri Ngubeni in the Banyana goal. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has reiterated the importance of her side playing some of the best sides in the world in preparation for next year's World Cup adventure in Australia and New Zealand.

The importance of capturing the kind of level required to compete in the biggest competition in women's football quickly became of priority, as Australia found a fourth in the 53rd minute through Arsenal Ladies forward Caitlin Foord.

The star of the 2022 Wafcon triumph, Hilda Magaia chipped in with a little brightness as she scored an 87th minute consolation goal, converting well for the Banyana. It’s worth noting that Banyana had lined up against an Australian women's side ranked 12th on the Women's Fifa World Rankings without some of their main stars. Jermaine Seopenswe captained Banyana in the absence of regular skipper and reliable midfielder Refiloe Jane, while the side also saw Bambanani Mbane pair with an unfamiliar partner in Tiisetso Makhubela in the heart of the defence.

Banyana's technical team response to going four down was to make changes as Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies midfielder Thalea Smidt struggled to get to grips with the tempo and quality of the Australians. Robyn Moodaly made her way onto the pitch in place of Smidt, while Melinda Kgadiete reinforced the attack in the place of Thubelihle Shamase. @ScribeSmiso