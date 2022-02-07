Banyana aim to do what Bafana Bafana failed to achieve — qualify for Women’s Afcon

Cape Town — Banyana Banyana can upstage their male counterparts Bafana Bafana by qualifying for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco in July. Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the continental showpiece which just ended in Cameroon on Sunday. However, Banyana Banyana is one step away from reaching the women's tournament. There will be playing a final-round qualifier over two legs against Algeria, starting with a home clash at the Orlando Stadium on February 18.

On Thursday, Banyana Banyana (Africa-ranked No 3) will be flying out to Zambia for an international friendly match against Zambia (11), in the capital Lusaka, on Saturday. The match will help prepare the team for their first-leg clash against Algeria (9). The return leg will be played in North Africa on 23 February, at a venue yet to be confirmed The players, drawn mainly from local clubs, have been in camp since Saturday. National coach Desiree Ellis will call up the overseas players later ahead of the Algeria game.

“We have decided to call up local players for the camp to ensure that our database continues to grow and that any newly selected players find their rhythm now. This is to give new players the know-how in case they are needed in subsequent matches,’’ said Ellis. “We have also included international Hilda Magaia. She is still in the country as she has not yet returned to her Swedish club, Moron BK. "Also called up is Bongeka Gamede from the University of the Western Cape but might not make it as she is struggling with a niggling injury."

There are eight Mamelodi Sundowns players in the 25-man squad. They are Andile Dlamini, Karabo Makhurubetshi, Bambanani Mbane, Thalea Smidt, Oratile Mokwena, Lelona Daweti, Melinda Kgadiete and Rhoda Mulaudzi. All eight players were part of the squad that won the inaugural edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt last season. For Dlamini, her call-up represents a reward for perseverance and determination after making a stunning return to the pitch following a long-lay injury off.

"Her return back to the pitch has been nothing short of phenomenal. Sticks kept three clean sheets at the CAF Women’s Champions League and were named among the Squad of the Tournament, selected by the tournament organizers. The tireless midfield dynamo Thalea Smidt said her call-up was particularly a joyous one as it marked her first-ever invitation to the National Team. “It was a great season for us as we achieved unprecedented success as a unit," said Smidt.