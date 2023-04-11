Banyana Banyana caught napping at the start against Serbia, but Desiree Ellis praises fightback

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana are still way off the mark from being fully prepared for the women's World Cup starting in July in New Zealand, where South Africa will face three leading teams in Group G. On Monday, the 54th-ranked Banyana lost 3-2 to Serbia (35) who ran up a 3-0 lead after only 22 minutes and by that time the match was over as a contest.

Banyana scored a goal in each half for an eventual 3-2 final score. Prior to the match, Serbia warmed up against Bosnia and Herzegovina and won 6-0, and Banyana had the benefit of watching the match. In New Zealand, Banyana's group opponents will be Sweden (3), Argentina (28) and Italy (16).

Jermaine Seoposenwe goal.#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/3MxYG8A4J6 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) April 10, 2023 Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said her team were caught napping at the start of the match as Serbia were off to a flying start. “I think the first 15 minutes when they got all those corners and set-pieces, we did not organise very well,” said Ellis. “I thought the second and the third goal via a set-piece, we could have dealt better with it.

"After those goals, I think we were in complete control. We got one or two chances that we didn’t take. “Then we got another one, then we took that one, going into halftime at 3-1. Prior to that, I thought we were a lot in control. “In the second half, we dealt with everything they threw at us. I think when we came out in the second half, we were even better. The intensity was up, and we kept on tracking the ball very quickly."