Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis wants improvement after sloppy win against Burundi

Desiree Ellis says her team can still improve but she is glad they sealed a win over Burundi. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Desiree Ellis says her team can still improve but she is glad they sealed a win over Burundi. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Share

Durban - Banyana Banyana are on a high having completed their second consecutive win at WAFCON following their 3-1 win over Burundi at the Moulay Hassan FUS on Thursday night.

Coach Desiree Ellis however still does believe that there are still flaws within her team and she will refuse to underestimate any team that her side crosses paths with in the continental competition.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We had enough on the field to get a result but we over-elaborated at times. Most of the shots that we took were straight at their goalkeeper. We conceded poorly again. That is something that we have to work on. We are always looking for improved performances. Today was not an improved performance but the result is also important,” said Ellis.

Banyana are now in firm control of Group C and will play their final group stage game against Botswana on Sunday night. They will be heavily favoured to record a convincing victory against the 152 ranked Botswana who have never been ranked higher than 92 in the World rankings.

With one foot firmly in the quarter-finals, Banyana coach Ellis is hoping to see improvement against Botswana.

More on this

“We will never underestimate a team. We have to prepare for the game (against Botswana). We are always looking to play better football. We have a foot in the quarter-finals, so we must start well in the next game and put pressure on the opponents. We must make sure that we do better. We have played them many times before and are familiar with their tactics,” said Ellis.

Banyana Banyana will be heavily favoured to win their first ever continental crown. They finished as runners-up in the last edition of the tournament back in 2018. A semi-final or top four finish would earn them direct qualification to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from next July.

Related Topics:

Desiree EllisBanyana BanyanaInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Eshlin Vedan