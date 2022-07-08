Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis wants improvement after sloppy win against Burundi

Durban - Banyana Banyana are on a high having completed their second consecutive win at WAFCON following their 3-1 win over Burundi at the Moulay Hassan FUS on Thursday night. Coach Desiree Ellis however still does believe that there are still flaws within her team and she will refuse to underestimate any team that her side crosses paths with in the continental competition.

“We had enough on the field to get a result but we over-elaborated at times. Most of the shots that we took were straight at their goalkeeper. We conceded poorly again. That is something that we have to work on. We are always looking for improved performances. Today was not an improved performance but the result is also important,” said Ellis. Banyana are now in firm control of Group C and will play their final group stage game against Botswana on Sunday night. They will be heavily favoured to record a convincing victory against the 152 ranked Botswana who have never been ranked higher than 92 in the World rankings. Full-time:



Victory 2/2 💪



🇿🇦3️⃣➖1️⃣🇧🇮



⚽️ 🇿🇦T. Kgatlana 20’

⚽️ 🇿🇦A. Motau 32’

⚽️ 🇿🇦L. Motlhalo 54’ (P)



⚽️ 🇧🇮A. Awimana 30’#LiveTheImpossible #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/RRdX8uy9os — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 7, 2022 With one foot firmly in the quarter-finals, Banyana coach Ellis is hoping to see improvement against Botswana.