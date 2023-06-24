Cape Town - The South African women's national football team Banyana Banyana to compete at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month was named on Friday.

The names of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana squad were announced at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential guesthouse in Pretoria where the Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa, was in attendance.