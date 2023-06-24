Cape Town - The South African women's national football team Banyana Banyana to compete at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month was named on Friday.
The names of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana squad were announced at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential guesthouse in Pretoria where the Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa, was in attendance.
For the first in the history of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, the global showpiece will feature 32 teams. It will be hosted in two countries - Australia and New Zealand - also a first.
Several nations going to the prestigious tournament, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand next month (20 July to 20 August), have already named their squads – some final, others preliminary.
Among them are the defending champions, USA, England, France, Japan, Morocco, Germany, Sweden, Costa Rica, Netherlands, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Australia, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, Vietnam, South Africa, Norway, Philippines and Zambia.
Banyana Banyana final World Cup squad:
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM).
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Fikile Magama (UWC), Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongeka Gamede (UWC).
Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo FC), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Mothalo (Glasgow City), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC).
Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (C.F. Monterrey), Noxolo Cesane (Unattached), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportsoso), Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville).
Standby Players: Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)
