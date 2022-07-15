Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Banyana Banyana seal 2023 World Cup place after reaching Wafcon semi-final

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Kaylin Swart, Janine van Wyk, Bongeka Gamede, Regirl Ngobeni and Mapula Nomvula Kgoale celebrate Banyana’s victory and sealing their place the 2023 Women’s soccer World Cup. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Kaylin Swart, Janine van Wyk, Bongeka Gamede, Regirl Ngobeni and Mapula Nomvula Kgoale celebrate Banyana’s victory and sealing their place the 2023 Women’s soccer World Cup. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Share

Durban - Banyana Banyana booked their place in the semi-finals of WAFCON and a ticket to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand following a 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Moulay Hassan FUS in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.

The result means that Desiree Ellis’ side will now face off against Southern African rivals Zambia in the second semi-final of the competition in Casablanca next Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jermaine Seoposenwe took advantage of a defensive mistake by Tunisia to give Banyana Banyana the lead in the 14th minute. A through ball found itself to the Banyana Banyana number 12 who calmly slotted into the back of the net with a low strike.

Banyana were all over Tunisia in the opening stages of the game and the goal hardly came as a surprise.

Seoposenwe actually had the first good chance of the game for Banyana in the ninth minute but after finding herself in a good position, ended up getting her footing wrong.

More on this

Tunisia had their only good opportunity of the first half in the 24th minute. Leila Maknoun found herself in a good position but her shot forced a save from Banyana’s in-form goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Overall, Tunisia could not impose themselves in attack with Noko Matlou and Sibulele Holweni making easy work of their attacking attempts for the most part.

Noxolo Cesane wasted a good opportunity to add a second for Banyana near the end of the first half as she found herself on the receiving end of a good pass from Thalea Smidt but failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Story continues below Advertisement

Banyana’s second half performance was less polished as they allowed Tunisia back into the game. Thembi Kgatlana’s absence was strongly felt as Banyana were poor in terms of converting their chances. Cesane in particular had sufficient opportunities to have scored a hat-trick.

Cesane’s lack of confidence in front of goal showed in the 54th minute as Seoposenwe rounded the Tunisian keeper before playing the ball to her but instead of striking on target, the former struck into the stands.

There was some drama in second half stoppage time as Tunisia thought that they should have been awarded a penalty but referee Salima Mukansanga decided against awarding the decision to Tunisia.

Story continues below Advertisement

While Banyana are in the semi-finals, they still do have a lot of work to do if they are to lift a first continental crown in Morocco, as they need to improve in terms of converting their chances up front.

@EshlinV

Related Topics:

FIFADesiree EllisBanyana BanyanaInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Eshlin Vedan