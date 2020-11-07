Banyana Banyana take charge of Group A at the Cosafa Cup

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana continued their remorseless winning streak with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over hitherto unbeaten eSwatini in their Cosafa Women’s Championship match at the Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday afternoon. Banyana led 2-0 at half-time in this Group A encounter. After this 5-0 rout, Banyana are the only unbeaten Group A side and have displaced eSwatini at the top of the standings. Banyana needed less than two minutes to leave their mark on the match. After about 90 seconds, midfielder Nonhlanhla Mthandi meandered deep into the eSwatini half to join an attack orchestrated by Hildah Magaia who left the opposition high and dry with a ‘no-look’ back heel. Mthandi, who was promoted to the starting XI for the match, picked up the stray ball and fired a first-time shot from outside the penalty area. The ball flew wide of Nokwanda Mamba, the eSwatini keeper, for the opening goal (1-0).

Banyana followed up with a sustained attacking onslaught but only half-chances surfaced. During this time, the eSwatini defence was unfailingly industrious in averting further damage with solid tackling in the striking zone.

This would have been worrying times for Banyana’s brains trust because of the team’s inability to finish a raft of promising moves deep into opposition territory.

Midway through the half, Banyana, playing into a strong wind, started using long-ball tactics but eSwatini’s defence remained intact with a spate of desperate yet shallow clearances.

In the 36th minute, Magaia again had a hand in Banyana’s goal. After she drew Mamba well out of the goals, she fired a goalmouth cross which caught the eSwatini defence napping. Sibulele Holweni calmly headed the ball home, leaving Mamba chasing fresh air in an effort to block the scoring attempt (2-0).

A minute later, midfielder Mamello Makhabane hashed a scoring chance plumb in front of goals and Banyana had to be content with a two-goal cushion at the break.

By this time, Banyana enjoyed 80% possession and 14 shots at goal.

Barely two minutes into the second half, midfielder Gabriela Salgado scored after Banyana waged a penetrative raid down the right flank (3-0).

A minute ahead of the hour mark, Banyana went 4-0 up after a ‘bend-it-like-Beckham’ effort from Mapula Kgoale, who surprised Mamba as the ball curled round the near upright.

By this time, the contest started to look like Banyana were on a training run and they produced some delightful plays with one-touch passing. However, many of the sorties broke down close to the opposition’s penalty area.

eSwatini did show a greater sense of urgency in the latter part of the second half although Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini continued to live a charmed life as she returned yet another clean sheet.

It was another dominant Banyana performance, but the coaching staff have their work cut out to resolve the glaring deficiency in front of opposition goals in the light of overwhelming possession.

Five minutes from the end, Pride Nthite cracked the ball on the volley from far out but her effort was held out by the upright.

Salgado had the final say when she fired home a free kick from the edge of the penalty area.

In the curtain-raiser, Comoros and Angola drew their Group A encounter 1-all.

Magaia deservedly was named ‘Player of the Match’ and her play off the ball was particularly impressive.

Banyana will finish their Group A assignments on Monday when they run out against Comoros, who are still seeking a win after two outings.